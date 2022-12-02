Don’t portray caesarean section as crime and make normal delivery mandatory, say doctors’ forum

December 02, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Doctors’ Association for Social Equality (DASE) has criticised Health Minister Ma. Subramanian’s recent assertion that the Tamil Nadu Government Hospitals should aim to achieve cent per cent normal delivery.

“Since the Minister’s concept is against medical science and will alarmingly increase neonatal deaths and death of pregnant women, the health ministry should not set such unrealistic and dangerous targets,” said G. R. Ravindranath, general secretary, DASE.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Dr. Ravindranath along with president of DASE T. Aram said the concept of delivering babies at home itself instead of going to a hospital was being spread on social media even as a section of the people believe that the hospitals were charging exorbitantly for normal deliveries and unnecessarily thrusting upon them C-sections. “Since the Minister’s unscientific observations would only make things worse and increase neonatal and pregnant women deaths, he should refrain from making such unscientific observations,” Mr. Aram added.

The Health Minister should work to strengthen the public’s trust in the medical system that has been developed over the years in Tamil Nadu instead shattering the public’s faith in the system. “Even, vaginal delivery cannot be defined as ‘safe and normal delivery’. A mother can die due to severe and uncontrolled bleeding even after normal delivery and the baby also might die due to health issues,” he said.

“The decision to conduct caesarean section is taken by the qualified doctors based on the physical and medical condition of the mother to save both the mother and the baby. Even, babies weighing about 600 grams have been saved through proper medical care after caesarean section birth. The C-section avoids post-delivery complications for both mothers and the babies. Even as some people are portraying caesarean section as a ‘crime’ and as a ‘tool’ being employed by the doctors for milking money, the Minister’s observation will only strengthen their argument and showcase the procedure in a bad light,” Dr. Ravindranath said.

Making it clear that there was no possibility of cent per cent ‘normal delivery’ at any point of time, he also trashed the Minister’s suggestion that yoga would ensure normal delivery.

He said the Tamil Nadu Government should firmly resist the Union Government’s attempts to snatch away the rights of the State Government through the National Health Mission.

Dr. Ravindranath also urged the Tamil Nadu Government not to outsource any operation of the public health department while safeguarding the welfare of lab and radio therapy technicians.