‘Don’t pollute Tamirabharani, follow guidelines during Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple festival’

August 12, 2023

Since the forests around Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple inside the tiger sanctuary in Papanasam are unprecedentedly dry this year due to monsoon failure, the district administration has cautioned the devotees visiting the temple for the Aadi amaavaasai celebrations against doing anything that could lead to fire accident and seriously pollute the Tamirabharani river, the only source of drinking water for millions in the southern districts.

According to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, the guidelines for celebrating Aadi amaavaasai festival of Sorimuthu Ayyannar Temple in Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve had been given to the public to be scrupulously followed as a few thousand devotees would participate in the festival to be held inside a serene tiger sanctuary through which the Tamirabharani, the lifeline of the southern districts, was flowing. Since the perennial river should be protected from pollution, the district administration had given a set of stipulations to be followed strictly during the celebrations.

The devotees, who would be allowed to stay around the temple for five days by pitching tents, can take the materials up to Sunday (August 13) 11 a.m. and no government and private vehicles will be allowed beyond Papanasam Check-Post after this deadline in view of the preparations to be made in the temple ahead of the festival.

Since the traditional rituals will be conducted between August 14 and 18, the devotees should park their vehicles at Agasthiyarpatti from where they can reach Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple by government buses. The devotees, after the end of the celebrations, will be allowed to take their vehicles to the temple between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on August 18 and 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. on August 19 to bring down their materials after getting passes at Papansa Swami Temple parking area.

Devotees will not be allowed to visit the temple between 11 a.m. of August 19 and August 21 as cleaning operations will be held around the temple and the devotees will be allowed as usual from August 22 onwards.

“The devotees, during their stay inside the forest, should use the 200-odd temporary toilets created there and should strictly avoid open defecation since it will seriously pollute Tamirabharani, the source of drinking water for millions of people in the southern districts. Use-and-throw plastic products, detergents, soaps, shampoo, inflammable materials, liquor should not be taken beyond the Papansam check-post. Those who defy this ban and entering the forest area without permission will be booked,” Dr. Karthikeyan said, adding that only shops allowed by the temple administration can be opened near the temple during the festival.

Since the areas around the temple are extremely and unprecedentedly dry this year due to monsoon failure, the devotees have been cautioned against doing anything that can lead to fire accident.

