Don’t inflate prices of face masks, hand sanitisers: Collector

19 March 2020 19:06 IST

MADURAI

The District Supply Officer and the District Drugs Control Officer would take severe action against medical stores which sold face masks and hand sanitisers at inflated prices, said Collector T.G. Vinay.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, the Collector said that the Central government had notified face masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities, bringing them within the ambit of the Essential Commodities Act. He asked the public to approach Government Rajaji Hospital here, where hand sanitisers were provided for free.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Vinay also urged the residents not to panic regarding establishment of quarantine facilities to monitor persons coming from foreign countries as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “There is a lot of miscommunication among the people regarding the facilities. They must understand that the Centre had ordered setting up of such facilities and they would be used to monitor only those passengers who did not show any symptoms of COVID-19,” he said.

He further said that Cyber Crime Cell police would register cases against those who spread fake news about COVID-19. A new COVID-19 testing lab would be established in Madurai soon, he added.