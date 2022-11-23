Don’t implement Centre’s anti-worker, pro-corporate laws in Tamil Nadu: CPI

November 23, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan addresses media persons in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s corporate-friendly and anti-working class laws should not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Mutharasan said the corporate-friendly and anti-labourers Acts being enacted by the Modi-led Union government should not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, which never supported inhuman laws. AITUC’s State-level conference to be held in Tirunelveli from December 1 to 3 would adopt a resolution to this effect and forward it to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Modi, who praised Tamil as the world’s ancient language in the recently held ‘Kasi Tamil Sangamam’ in bid to woo the Tamils, was refusing to allocate sufficient funds for the development of the language while a huge amount was being allotted for Sanskrit, which was portrayed as a ‘divine language’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While speaking a lot about democracy and the need for protecting it during his international visits and election campaigns, Mr. Modi was silently witnessing and hence encouraging purchase of MLAs to topple elected governments in different States, he said.

“There is no link between what Mr. Modi preaches and practises. He does not believe in democracy as the BJP purchases the MLAs like cattle while the Union government is misusing its agencies to terrorise BJP’s political opponents,” Mr. Mutharasan charged.

Governor R.N. Ravi’s speeches with religious overtones were directed at driving a wedge among the people following different faiths and ensuring polarisation of Hindus. Moreover, he wanted India to be identified with a particular religion, which was against the Constitution, he said.

“Since the Governor, who is occupying a Constitutional post, is speaking against the Constitution, he should have resigned from his post on moral grounds or he should have been removed from the post,” Mr. Mutharasan observed.

He said the CPI, while taking all-out efforts to strengthen the DMK-led secular alliance in Tamil Nadu, would not deviate from staging protests for people’s welfare.

Mr. Mutharasan said Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan and Revenue Minister of Kerala Rajan would participate in AITUC’s Tirunelveli conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US