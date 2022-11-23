Don’t implement Centre’s anti-worker, pro-corporate laws in Tamil Nadu: CPI

November 23, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s corporate-friendly and anti-working class laws should not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Mutharasan said the corporate-friendly and anti-labourers Acts being enacted by the Modi-led Union government should not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, which never supported inhuman laws. AITUC’s State-level conference to be held in Tirunelveli from December 1 to 3 would adopt a resolution to this effect and forward it to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Modi, who praised Tamil as the world’s ancient language in the recently held ‘Kasi Tamil Sangamam’ in bid to woo the Tamils, was refusing to allocate sufficient funds for the development of the language while a huge amount was being allotted for Sanskrit, which was portrayed as a ‘divine language’.

While speaking a lot about democracy and the need for protecting it during his international visits and election campaigns, Mr. Modi was silently witnessing and hence encouraging purchase of MLAs to topple elected governments in different States, he said.

“There is no link between what Mr. Modi preaches and practises. He does not believe in democracy as the BJP purchases the MLAs like cattle while the Union government is misusing its agencies to terrorise BJP’s political opponents,” Mr. Mutharasan charged.

Governor R.N. Ravi’s speeches with religious overtones were directed at driving a wedge among the people following different faiths and ensuring polarisation of Hindus. Moreover, he wanted India to be identified with a particular religion, which was against the Constitution, he said.

“Since the Governor, who is occupying a Constitutional post, is speaking against the Constitution, he should have resigned from his post on moral grounds or he should have been removed from the post,” Mr. Mutharasan observed.

He said the CPI, while taking all-out efforts to strengthen the DMK-led secular alliance in Tamil Nadu, would not deviate from staging protests for people’s welfare.

Mr. Mutharasan said Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan and Revenue Minister of Kerala Rajan would participate in AITUC’s Tirunelveli conference.