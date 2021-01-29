Don’t hand over first prize to bull tamer: HC

MADURAI

29 January 2021 23:31 IST

An RDO inquiry confirmed a case of impersonation

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted an interim injunction, restraining the authorities concerned from awarding the first prize to the best bull tamer at Alanganallur jallikattu held on January 16 after a Revenue Divisional Officer inquiry confirmed impersonation. The first prize was a car sponsored by the Chief Minister.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan granted interim injunction on the petition filed by R. Karuppanan of Melur, the runner-up at the rural sporting event. In his petition, he said that Kannan, declared winner at the event, had not even registered his name for participation in the jallikattu.

Advertising

Advertising

The jersey which he wore at the event belonged to one Harikrishnan who participated in the first set of the event. Mr. Harikrishnan left the event following an injury and after that it was Kannan who wore the jersey and participated in the remaining sets of the event. He did so without undergoing a mandatory test for COVID-19, the petitioner said.

The petitioner complained that this could not have happened without political backing and an inquiry was conducted into the incident. A case of impersonation was ascertained by a Revenue Divisional Officer and even now plans had been made to hand over the first prize to Kannan, he said. The case was adjourned till February 5.