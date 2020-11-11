Madurai11 November 2020 19:06 IST
‘Don’t give ‘Deepavali Gift’ to court staff’
THOOTHUKUDI
Principal District Judge N. Logeswaran has urged Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar to instruct his subordinates not to give any gift to the court staff on the occasion of Deepavali.
In a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Mr. Logeswaran said he had learnt that there is a practice of giving crackers, sweets and other gifts by the police personnel to the court staff on the occasion of Deepavali.
These acts are also a kind of bribery which is an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
