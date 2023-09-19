Don’t give ₹86 lakh to private firm as garbage was not collected from any wards, says AIADMK

September 19, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The AIADMK has warned the Tirunelveli Corporation against giving a whopping garbage collection fee to a private firm even though the company has not collected waste from any of the 55 wards.

In a petition submitted to Mayor P.M. Saravanan during the weekly grievances redressal meet held on Tuesday, the AIADMK cadre said the private firm, which had been entrusted with garbage collection work, had to collect degradable and non-degradable waste within the Corporation limits by deploying sufficient number of sanitary workers with garbage collection vehicles and materials. Even though the private firm had not carried out the work properly, the Corporation had given ₹86 lakh for the month of August to the private firm for garbage collection.

“If this is not properly probed and the amount is not recovered from the private company, the AIADMK will seek inquiry by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing,” said the petitioners.

DMK councillor Gogula Vaani of ward 12 submitted a petition urging the Mayor to immediately lay the damaged road in her ward. The councillor said the Corporation had approved laying of paver block for 1,200 meters between Saalai Street in Sidhupoondurai and Udaiyaarpatti. As the work which was started in January last to lay the road for about only 400 meters, the remaining portion was yet to be laid to cause untold hardship to the road-users, especially the residents of this area.

Hence, the Corporation should complete the work by laying the road for about the remaining 800 meters, Ms. Gogula Vaani said.

