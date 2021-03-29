Don’t get swayed by freebies: TTV Dinakaran

Madurai

29 March 2021 22:29 IST

AMMK will transform Madurai into a ‘real smart city’

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T. T. V. Dinakaran warned the voters not to get swayed by freebies that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have promised in their election manifestos.

Speaking at a public campaign at Munichalai here on Monday evening, Mr. Dinakaran questioned how the AIADMK and DMK could financially manage to distribute all the freebies that they have promised in their election manifestos.

He alleged that both the parties were distributing money to voters. “Both the parties misguide voters. Be cautious of their false promises,” he said.

Criticising the manner in which Smart City projects were implemented in Madurai, Mr. Dinakaran said that if AMMK was voted to power, it will transform Madurai into a ‘real smart city.’

He also alleged that both the DMK and AIADMK used inappropriate words that portrayed women in poor light.

Once AMMK is voted to power, one youth in every household will be offered a job. Loans will also be given to new entrepreneurs. This will ensure development of the State, said Mr. Dinakaran.

He also campaigned in Usilampatti, Chekkanoorani and Tirupparankundram, canvassing votes for AMMK candidates.