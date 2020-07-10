‘Don’t construct drama stage adjacent to PHC’

MADURAI
S. Rajangam, a bus conductor, from Peraiyur moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday seeking a direction to restrain the State from constructing a drama stage adjacent to a primary health centre (PHC) in Athankaraipatti near Peraiyur in Madurai district.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the Block Development Officer and the panchayat president to file counter affidavits on the basic facilities available in the village and the justification on the need to construct a drama stage. The court adjourned the hearing in the public interest litigation petition.
The petitioner said the PHC was the only medical centre in the village and the road leading to it was narrow. Now, a tender had been floated to construct the drama stage adjacent to the PHC.
If the stage was constructed, it would lead to crowding in the area which would affect the functioning of the PHC. During emergencies, patients would be put to hardship, he said.
He sought a direction to restrain the authorities concerned from constructing the stage. Instead, it could be put up at some other suitable place, he said.
