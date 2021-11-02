‘Don’t burst joined crackers’

Madurai

Madurai district police have appealed to the Deepavali revelers not to burst joined crackers and burst crackers only during the permitted two hours of time on Deepavali day.

In a statement, Madurai Rural District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that the State government had permitted bursting of crackers between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

He advised the people not to burst crackers near thatched-roof huts and also where inflammable materials were stocked.

Children should not wear loose dresses and also dresses with inflammable material like terrycotton and teylene.

People should ensure that a bucket of water is kept ready at the place of bursting crackers and bursting of crackers by children should be under the supervision of elders.

Parents should ensure that children do not hold the crackers on their hand while bursting and not amidst crowd.

Crackers should be avoided near hospitals and petrol bunks and animals should not be harassed with the crackers.