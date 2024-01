January 10, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has appealed to people not to burn plastic and rubber materials that would cause air pollution during the Bhogi festival. He said that burning of artificial fibre, old tyres and tubes, and chemical-coated goods would emit an obnoxious gas that would cause itching in eyes and difficulty in breathing. Similarly, it would blind the visibility for vehicle users that would lead to accidents, he said.

