‘Don’t allow Sterlite Copper to remove waste; assign TNPCB the work, say activists

April 27, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The State Government should direct Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to remove waste from the Sterlite Copper premises instead of entrusting this job to the copper manufacturer, anti-Sterlite Copper activists said.

Submitting a petition to District Collector K. Senthil Raj at the Collectorate on Thursday, members of Anti-Sterlite Movement including Krishnamurthy, Mahesh and Prabhu and G. Sundararajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal said the Sterlite Copper management was trying to enter the now sealed plant premises for carrying out maintenance work in the guise of removing chemical waste lying in its campus.

Since the sealed Sterlite Copper plant was under the control of TNPCB, their technical experts should be roped in for removing the waste from the Sterlite Copper under the supervision of the Chief Engineer of TNPCB instead of allowing the Sterlite Copper’s members into the plant.

The expenditure incurred for removing the waste should be collected from the Sterlite Copper management, they said.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Supporters of Sterlite Copper said residents of the 21 villages around Sterlite Copper plant, who were directly benefited by the plant’s operation, welcomed the recent interim direction by the Supreme Court and expressed support for resuming the plant operation.

In a statement, the Confederation said the anti-Sterlite activists, who do not belong to the villages or have connection to this region have been continuously raking up the Sterlite Copper issue for their personal gains and been brainwashing the innocent villagers with misinformation about the plant.

“We were employed by Sterlite Copper during operations and have been badly impacted with our livelihoods coming to a standstill post closure. By allowing the plant for care and maintenance activity at least a few from our villages will be benefitted with jobs and the economic activity in the region will start to resume. The selfish agenda of these activists should not be entertained by the local administration and government,” the confederation said.