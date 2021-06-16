Domestic workers stage demo

MADURAI

The members of National Domestic Workers’ Union staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Wednesday on the occasion of the International Domestic Workers Day, urging the government to pay ₹10,000 to domestic workers from April to October.

Led by State secretary of the Union P. Clara, the protesters said many domestic workers were out of job during the COVID-19 pandemic and were struggling to make both ends meet. “The government must provide ₹10,000 to domestic workers from April to October to help them tide over the crisis,” Ms. Clara said.

The protesters said the minimum wage announced by the government for domestic workers was very low. “It must be increased based on the current inflation rates,” they demanded.

The State and Central governments must enact separate laws to ensure protection of domestic workers, they said.

Rather than asking homeless domestic workers to move away from their places of stay, the government could issue pattas for them in the same areas or nearby areas, Ms. Clara added.