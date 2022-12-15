Dolphin, caught in fishnet, saved successfully by fishermen

December 15, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

RAMESWARAM

A four-year-old Dolphin, weighing about 300 kg, which got caught in a fishnet was successfully saved and let off into the sea by the local fishermen with the support of forest department staff at Valinokkam near here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that the Dolphin may have got trapped inside the net by mistake. In the recent times, the continuous education to the fishermen had saved the lives. A few weeks ago, a Dugong was found in a fish net and immediately, it was let off into the sea.

The Dolphin may have been moved on the Palk Bay side due to the heavy wind and hence it was retrieved safely from the fish net back into the sea, forest ranger Senthil Kumar said.