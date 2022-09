ADVERTISEMENT

Ramanathapuram

Twenty goats were killed by dogs in a farm near Uchchipuli here on Monday night. The police said that S. Nallamuthu of Vellamasi Valasai was running a goat farm and had 52 goats in it.

After leaving the animals in the farm, he went to his home. When he returned to the farm, he found that four dogs had brutally attacked the animals, in which 11 goats and 9 kids were killed. Veterinary doctors inspected the site.