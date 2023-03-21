Dog saves man from snake bite, dies after fighting cobra

March 21, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Madurai

A stray dog that was fed by a gardener at a public park in the city fought valiantly with a cobra that threatened him before sacrificing its life on Monday night.

When the gardener, Muthurasu, opened the door of a shed at Sundaram Park, maintained by Walker’s Club, in K.K. Nagar, he was shocked to find a cobra ready to attack him. Even as he retreated and ran for safety, one of the stray dogs fed by him every day realised the danger and challenged the poisonous reptile.

The female dog fought with the cobra and though it is not clear what happened to the snake, the dog was found with its head swollen, apparently due to snake bite, on Tuesday morning. It was taken to the Government Veterinary Hospital near Gandhi Museum. But the dog died, said an animal rescuer, Sai Mayur Hassija.

He came to know of the incident when he went to a flower vendor near the park on Tuesday morning.. The vendor narrated the dog’s encounter with the snake. “When I went to see the dog, it lay on the ground with its head heavily swollen. I took it to the hospital and it was administered an antidote. However, the dog did not survive, probably due to the inordinate delay in taking it the veterinary hospital for treatment,” he said.

The deceased dog had been nursing seven puppies which it had delivered a month ago at the park.

Mr. Sai says the incident proves that community dogs are real protectors of residents. “Stray incidents of dog biting people should not be exaggerated and the community dogs should not be seen as a nuisance,” he adds.