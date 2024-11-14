Dog leaves severed head of woman on road in Madurai

A severed head which was found on Natham Road near Naganakulam kanmai here on Thursday morning shocked the local residents and the police.

According to the police, they received information about a severed head from the public early in the morning. They rushed to the spot, and found the head to be that of an elderly woman.

While the police initially suspected it to be a case of murder, after further investigations with available CCTV footage they found that the head was carried to the spot by a dog from a nearby cremation ground.

The police said the severed head was identified to be that of Pechi, aged about 85, who had died the previous day due to an illness.

As it started raining during the cremation of Pechi’s body, her relatives moved away from the site fast. As the rain extinguished the fire soon, the body was left half-burnt.

Later, a dog carried the head of the body to the spot where it was found. However, police said the medical examination of the mortal remains was yet to be studied thoroughly.

