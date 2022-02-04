Documents missing from Education office in Srivilliputtur

Srivilliputtur

04 February 2022 20:27 IST

Some documents from the Block Educational Office here went missing after the door of the office was found broken open, on Friday.

The police said that the Superintendent of the office, Subbiah, found the door open and some documents from the rakes missing.

Advertising

Advertising

The office was located in a building belonging to Srivilliputtur municipality on Ahmed Nagar.The office was shifted to the present building after the municipality had asked the officials of Department of Education to vacate from their building at Raittanpatti.

Based on his complaint, the Srivilliputtur Town police have registered a case.