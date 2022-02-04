Madurai

Documents missing from Education office in Srivilliputtur

Some documents from the Block Educational Office here went missing after the door of the office was found broken open, on Friday.

The police said that the Superintendent of the office, Subbiah, found the door open and some documents from the rakes missing.

The office was located in a building belonging to Srivilliputtur municipality on Ahmed Nagar.The office was shifted to the present building after the municipality had asked the officials of Department of Education to vacate from their building at Raittanpatti.

Based on his complaint, the Srivilliputtur Town police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 8:28:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/documents-missing-from-education-office-in-srivilliputtur/article38378460.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY