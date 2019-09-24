Documentation of inscriptions at Meenakshi Temple begins

At least 70 wall inscriptions in Tamil Brahmi script dating back to the 12th century at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple will be analysed and documented by archaeologists over the next three months.

A team of three experts led by archaeologist C. Santhalingam began estampage - the process undertaken to extract an exact replica of an inscription which cannot be transported - using maplitho paper and a specially prepared ink, here on Monday.

“This inscription documents the number of villages, lands and mandapams governed by the temple,” he said pointing to a 20-line inscription near Sivan sannithi. Mr. Santhalingam, who has taken part in several such exercises and published over 10 books, said the inscriptions on the walls of the temple, though partially damaged, would be telling.

“The exercise to document these inscriptions were taken up twice, in 1935-1936 and 1941-2, and later recorded in the Annual Report on Indian Epigraphy. The available input is in English and is a short gist,” said Mr. Santhalingam. In order to gain a deeper understanding of the inscriptions carved on stone walls, the exercise has been taken up, he said.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan said, “Many times, tourists walk into the temple and do not have any idea about the rich culture and heritage. After the research, we are planning to publish a book on the findings. People can learn in detail about those who have contributed to the construction of the temple,” he said.

The temple administration, which commissioned the research, gave ₹1 lakh for the project.