Documentary released

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan speaking after releasing a documentary created by Rotary Club of Madurai North West and Vishan Creators in Madurai on Saturday.  

People need to strictly follow safety precautions like wearing facemasks, frequently washing their hands and maintaining personal distance at public places to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, said Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan here on Saturday.

He was speaking after releasing a documentary created by Rotary Club of Madurai North West and Vishan Creators. The documentary was created in recognition of efforts taken by the officials of Madurai Corporation in containing the pandemic in the city.

He said that all doctors, engineers, staff and conservancy workers of the civic body worked together to reduce the number of positive cases in Madurai.

“The cases were at peak during June but new cases have drastically come down. But people must continue to follow all the safety precautions,” he said.

He congratulated members of Rotary Clubs as they volunteered in distributing vegetables to residents during the lockdown period. City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan and City Engineer S. Arasu were present.

