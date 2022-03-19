Documentary film on Kani tribes of Tirunelveli district released

The Tirunelveli District Arts Society’s documentary film on ‘Kani Tribes’ was released during the ‘Porunai Nellai Book Fair 2022’ here on Saturday.

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu released the documentary. and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi received it. The film was due to the sustained efforts of District Collector V. Vishnu, who used to visit the Kani settlements every week when he was the Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi to understand their living conditions.

The 30-minute-long documentary has been made by a team of experts, who were mesmerised by the Western Ghats and the innocence of Kani Tribes, the indigenous people living there. The team stayed there for a few months to capture the life of these people.

Right from rustling streams, chirping birds, evergreen jungles to the Kani’s way of life, the five-part film has documented everything one needs to understand the tribal community.

While the first chapter lucidly expresses how the Kani Tribes and nature live as one, the second chapter showcases their never before seen festivals and rituals. Then it speaks about their unique and ancient traditions and social practices, which are preserved even today without much change, and the next part provides a sneak peek into their cuisines and their centuries-old medicinal practices, using herbs. The last chapter tells about Kani’s occupation – organic cultivation of a range of produce, and their education.

As demand for the honey gathered by the tribe, their organically grown tapioca, pepper, jack fruit, amla, lemon, acid lemon etc. is quite high in the plains, Mr. Vishnu, after getting an organic certification for these produce, has created a shop near Anna Stadium in Palayamkottai for exclusively selling these produce. The coaching centre being run near their settlements to train the Kaani youth for competitive exams has started changing their lives as a few of them have joined government services, including the Forest Department, the documentary reveals. “Probably, for the first time, the Kani’s are letting them being documented and hence it will be a real treat for everyone,” says Mr. Vishnu.

Now, Mr. Vishnu is working on giving Forest Rights Patta to 75 Kani families, which will be an unforgettable event in their lives as they were denied this right for decades.