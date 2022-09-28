Doctors urge youngsters to follow healthy lifestyle to prevent heart diseases

ADVERTISEMENT

The need for regular medical checkup and following a healthy lifestyle was stressed by doctors on Wednesday at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre in view of the World Heart Day.

Addressing press persons, N. Ganesan, head, Department of Cardiology, noted that there has been an alarming increase in heart ailments among the age group of 20-50 years in India. “However, about 80% of heart attacks and strokes can be prevented with a combination of healthy lifestyle, regular medical check up and early treatment,” he said.

Constant and overexposure to stress, lack of sleep, intake of junk food, and sedentary lifestyle among young people have the potential to change the inner linings of heart arteries, cause inflammation and eventually result in heart attacks, he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of handling stress, Dr Ganesan said that walking, practising yoga, listening to music, or taking up a hobby can really help. “Brisk walking for about 45 minutes a day, five times a week can decrease the risk of heart attacks by 20%,” he emphasised.

R.M. Krishnan, head, department of cardiothoracic vascular surgery urged that working professionals can replace tea breaks with exercise breaks, which is more healthier.

Citing that about 25% of heart diseases are asymptomatic, regular health checkups are important, stressed S. Kumar, head, department of cardiac anaesthesiology.