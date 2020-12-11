Doctors strike total

Ramanathapuram

Medical professionals are not opposing Ayurveda practitioners or treatment given by them, but only objecting to the Union government's latest announcement that they (Ayurveda practitioners) could perform surgeries, said Indian Medical Association (Ramanathapuram Chapter) president Dr .Aravindraj here on Friday.

As part of the nationwide strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to draw the attention of the Central government to immediately withdraw its order, the doctors had gone on a day-long strike.

As many as 150 hospitals in the district and another 500 clinics were closed during the day. In hospitals, except for emergencies and COVID-19 cases, doctors did not take up regular outpatient treatment.

The government doctors supported the agitation by wearing black badges in the district.

Virudhunagar

In Virudhunagar district, over 750 members kept their clinics and hospitals closed from dawn to dusk.

IMA district branch secretary D. Aram said realising the gravity of the issue, the members took part in the strike in totality.

Theni

In Theni district, over 400 hospitals across Theni, Chinnamanur, Cumbum, Bodi, Periakulam and other parts remained closed. As many as 545 doctors affiliated to the IMA participated in the demonstration from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Scan centres too had closed for the day. Only a few emergency cases were handled by some hospitals in the district.

Leading the demonstration, the TN Government Doctors Association state secretary Srinivasan, Dindigul district vice president Senthil Kumaran, joint secretary Karthikeyan and a large number of members and para medical teams from various hospitals participated.

The doctors in the Government Hospital and in the PHCs wore black badges to express their solidarity with the striking doctors.