Doctors should equip themselves to serve society: Collector

December 17, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, along with first year MBBS students, at the White Coat ceremony held at Virudhunagar Government Medical College on Sunday.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, along with first year MBBS students, at the White Coat ceremony held at Virudhunagar Government Medical College on Sunday.

Medical students who have entered Virudhunagar Government Medical College should make use of the institution and the faculty to transform themselves into professionals when they step out of the college, said Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan.

Handing over the white coats to the first year MBBS students in the presence of their parents at the White Coat ceremony held on Sunday, he said the students should remember the hard work their parents had put in to get them into such a noble profession.

He added that the students should train themselves to handle all latest technologies in the medical field and serve the society, especially the poor and the downtrodden with all empathy.

Dean (in-charge) Dr. C. Anitha Mohan, College Medical Superintendent C. Arun and Deputy Medical Superintendent N. Anbuvel were among those who were present.

