Doctors seek safe working conditions at hospitals

Published - October 15, 2024 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Madurai Medical College observing fast on Tuesday.

Students of Madurai Medical College observing fast on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Resident doctors and doctors of Government Rajaji Hospital observed a one-day fast on Madurai Medical College premises on Tuesday seeking safe working conditions.

Keerthi Vasan, State secretary of Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA), said that in the recent rape and murder of the Kolkata woman doctor, it was sure the bad working conditions were the major reason for the incident.  “Had she been given a room to rest or not made to work for long hours, the murder could have been avoided and she would be still alive,” he said.  

Doctors, particularly resident doctors, who are given long hours of work get exhausted by the time they return home or hostel. So, appropriate arrangements and safety measures should be ensured for them. “Besides streetlights on pathways and CCTVs for monitoring, facilities such as rooms for taking rest and fixed working hours would allow doctors to discharge their duty without any apprehension and fear,” Dr. Keerthivasan said.  

Many doctors were not even aware of the Vishakha Committee which was formed to address all forms of workplace harassment against women. The institutions should take steps to educate the students and doctors about the existence of such a grievance redress mechanism, Dr. Keerthi Vasan said. 

Moreover, the State and Union governments should take immediate and effective steps to prevent such incidents in the future, protesters said.  

