Doctors save the life of a 76-year-old patient

With the experience gained in treating COVID-19 patients and a well-equipped intensive respiratory care unit, doctors at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam here have saved the life of a 76-year-old woman who was taking treatment for 53 days.

When the woman from Muttom, a coastal hamlet, was brought to the hospital, investigations conducted on her showed that she had 95% lung involvement. Though her relatives lost hope that she would recover from the viral infection, the doctors took it as a challenge and started the treatment.

“A team of doctors - Edward Johnson, Head, Department of Anaesthesiology; his colleagues Selvakumar Kingsley and Muthushenbagam; Prince Pious of Department of Medicine; physician John Christopher, nephrologist Padmakumar; and pulmonologist Joseph Paratheeban - took care of the patient round-the-clock and saved her after 53 days of treatment. Despite her age and ailment, the doctors saved her,” said Dean Suganthi.

This team also saved the life of a 33-year-old man from Maruthancode, who was admitted with 90% lung involvement.

“Apart from the expertise of our doctors, the modern equipment at the intensive respiratory care unit also helped in the recovery of the two patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Both the cases were real challenge for our doctors,” said Dr. Suganthi.

The Dean said 116 COVID-19 patients underwent haemodialysis in the special dialysis unit attached to the Intensive Respiratory Care Unit.

“Apart from patients from Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts, we’re getting a good number of patients from Kerala. We’ve successfully treated a few MLAs also,” said Medical Superintendent Arul Prakash. Former MLA of Radhapuram M. Appavu, who underwent treatment for COVID-19, said the doctors were doing an excellent job to save patients with viral infection.

