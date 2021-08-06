Doctors remove peanut lodged in girl’s lungs

MADURAI

A 20-month-old baby girl, who had a peanut lodged in the left airway of her lungs, has been successfully operated upon at Apollo Hospital. She was brought by her parents on Wednesday from Karaikudi in an emergency condition of severe wheezing and breathlessness.

Pulmonologists Dr. Bharathi Babu and Dr. Harikrishnan said it was a high risk emergency procedure given the baby's fragile lungs and distressed condition. After the CT chest evaluation detected the foreign object to be a peanut, they immediately planned to pull it out.

The team of doctors, including ENT surgeon Dr. Arun Prabhu Ganesan and anaesthetist Dr. Prabhu, took three hours to clear the baby's airway. Managing her was not easy as a bronchoscopy had to be introduced inside the tiny lungs, that could worsen her breathlessness.

It required expertise to give anaesthesia and specialised instruments to carry out the procedure on such a small baby. She was discharged on Thursday evening, according to a press release.