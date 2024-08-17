Doctors protest Kolkata incident

Government doctors and private medical practitioners on Saturday condemned the sexual assault and murder of a woman physician in West Bengal and demanded early justice for the ghastly killing of the doctor on duty,

Wearing black badges, doctors, house surgeons, postgraduate doctors and nurses of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital staged a demonstration on on the hospital premises between 7.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m.. The protest in which around 600 doctors participated did not affect outpatient treatment

The protestors urged the Centre and all State Governments to enact laws to punish aggressors attacking doctors and hospitals. Those who sexually assaulted doctors should be punished with imprisonment until death or capital punishment, they said.

The agitation did not have any adverse impact on the treatment of 2,000-odd outpatients coming to the government hospital everyday. The doctors also performed elective and emergency surgeries and attended inpatients.

In Tenkasi District Headquarters Hospital, around 600 doctors and nurses staged a demonstration between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and took-out a silent procession to condole the gruesome killing of the doctor. After the protest, they attended the patients.

“Since all private hospitals remain closed on Saturday as part of the nationwide protest, the patients have to come to primary health centres, government hospitals and government medical college hospitals. Hence, we have kept sufficient manpower ready at all these places to ensure better medical care to them despite our agitation,” said Rafiq of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association and professor in Tirunelveli Medical College.

Similar agitations were organised in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital and Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam in Nagercoil.