Doctors protest increase in working hours

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) on Monday staged a protest here condemning the State government’s decision to increase the working hours in primary health centres (PHCs).

In a press statement, TNGDA said the working hours at PHCs were from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. However, a government order was issued on July 25 revising the PHC timings to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The doctors at PHCs were already under stress due to workload.

Most of the government servants worked seven hours a day and 40 hours a week. However, the doctors at PHCs were working for 42 hours a week and they also had to attend call duty. As per the G.O., the number of working hours would be increased to 48 hours.

In 2009, the then Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, constituted a panel following a demand from doctors. Following its recommendations, the work timings were fixed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., it said.

The members also sought uniform duty time from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for other staff at the PHCs. They urged the government to withdraw the order and said they would intensify the protests if the government order was not withdrawn.