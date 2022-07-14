Doctors perform wrong surgery: patient

Hospital denies the charge

A poor patient, who underwent treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) for a serious medical condition, alleges that the doctors had performed a wrong surgery to leave him and his family in the lurch as he could not go for work with the health deteriorating everyday.

While the patient blame the doctors of negligence, the hospital administration blames non-cooperation from the patient for his present medical condition as he reportedly left the hospital midway without the knowledge of doctors even as the treatment was going on.

When cab driver Kannan, 55, from Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district experienced acute pain in the abdomen, he went to the Government Hospital there, where he underwent a few examinations. After doctors, who suspected him of having a problem in the gallbladder, suggested him to go the District Headquarters Hospital at Tenkasi from where he was referred to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a surgical procedure to treat the gallbladder stones.

Upon radiological investigations, the doctors found that the bile, the digestive juice, got trapped in the gallbladder due to gallstones blocking the tube that drains the bile from the gallbladder and decided to go in for a surgical procedure to relieve the patient from pain.

“When I was admitted to the TVMCH, the doctors conducted the surgery. However, the sutures did not last long forcing the doctors to put the sutures again at the incision point. I suspect that the doctors had done a wrong surgical procedure which has not solved my painful medical condition. With the abdomen swelling, I, a car driver living in a rented house, cannot go for work ever since I underwent this surgery. The doctors should bail me out of this problem,” he said.

Dean M. Ravichandran said Mr. Kannan, who was admitted to the hospital three months ago for a surgical procedure for gallbladder perforation, a very serious medical condition that should be diagnosed and treated early to save the patient, underwent the surgery. Since incision point got infected even he was recovering, he was advised to be in the hospital for a few more days as the doctors were administering him medicines to cure the infection and expedite the recovery.

“However, Mr. Kannan, who grew impatient, left the hospital midway without the knowledge of nurses and doctors even before the infection got cured. He did not receive his discharge summary as he left the hospital without the consent of doctors treating him. We’re ready to treat him for the problem he is now facing if he gets himself admitted,” he said, assuring that he would contact him with the phone number he had given at the time of admission.