Madurai

Doctors, nurses to be recruited for GRH

Special Correspondent

Madurai district administration is recruiting doctors, nurses and other workers for COVID-19 third wave preventive measures in Government Rajaji Hospital on a temporary basis.

Besides, the administration is planning to recruit laboratory technicians, cleanliness workers and multipurpose health workers.

In a statement, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said that though the appointment is for only one month, it could be extended to two or three months based on the need. Interested and qualified persons can submit their applications along with certificates at the hospital on Friday.

Those who have worked in GRH during COVID-19 second wave would be given priority in recruitment, the Collector said.


