Doctors, nurses to be recruited for COVID care in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

05 May 2021 19:23 IST

Eligible persons can apply on or before May 10

Virudhunagar district administration is recruiting medical officers, nurses, lab-technicians and multi-purpose health workers on a war footing to take care of increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

“We are planning to recruit 75 doctors, 150 nurses, 20 lab-technicians and 200 multi-purpose health workers,” said Joint Director of Health Services, R. Manoharan. Besides, data-entry operators are also being recruited on contract basis.

Qualified persons need to apply to the District Collector, Virudhunagar through post or in person on or before May 10 with copies of certificates.

Dr. Manoharan said that the newly-recruited doctors and paramedical staff would be involved in several COVID-related activities like taking swabs, administering vaccines, screening of COVID patients, in special COVID wards in hospitals, and in COVID Care Centres (CCC).

The district administration that has 1,021 hospital beds and 1,215 beds in CCC has planned to increase COVID beds. The administration was mulling to create COVID ward in Tiruthangal Government Hospital also.

Similarly, teachers of Government schools or college teaching faculty members who are interested to volunteer for COVID precautionary measures can call COVID control room 1077 or 04562-252094 and register themselves.