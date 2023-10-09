Doctors in Tirunelveli stage dharna demanding dismissal of Madurai City Health Officer

October 09, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the dismissal of the City Health Officer of Madurai Corporation, members of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association staged a dharna on the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital premises in Palayamkottai on Monday.

The protesting doctors said City Health Officer of Madurai Corporation Vinodh, who “trespassed” into the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of Government Rajaji Hospital on September 29, verbally abused the doctors and the professors there, besides restraining them from discharging their duties, which had tarnished the image of the Department of Public Health, Tamil Nadu Government.

Hence, the TNGDA, demanding the dismissal of Dr. Vinodh, was staging Statewide agitations.

Moreover, the Department of Public Health should appoint sufficient number of doctors in all departments, especially in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and should not force the government Obstetrics and Gynaecology doctors to attend the mentoring camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Government should form a committee with three senior most obstetricians to study the maternal death audit report of the GRH, Madurai. Instead of probing this issue through six different teams, the audit by the committee with the senior most obstetricians should be accepted, the protesters said.

Almost all the doctors of TVMCH participated in the hour-long dharna without affecting the patients’ treatment.

“While we ensured the right treatment to all the patients despite our agitation, we do not attend review meetings, camps, inspections, insurance-related meetings etc. We’ve left from all WhatsApp groups formed for submitting administrative reports, insurance-related reports etc. We’ll not perform all elective surgeries in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology from Monday (October 16) onwards,” said Dr. Rafiq of TNDGA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.