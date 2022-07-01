Doctors honoured

Two doctors were awarded for their service rendered in healthcare by Dindigul Collector S. Visakan to mark the National Doctors Day here on Friday. The awardees, Dr S. Srividya, working in Dindigul Medical College Hospital and Dr Aneesh Thomas, working in Christian Fellowship Hospital in Oddanchatram, received certificates for their dedicated service in 2021-22. They were recognised under Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - Ayushman Bharat. Joint Director of Health Services Dr Bakyalakshmi and others were present.