Doctors go on strike; normal work in hospitals affected

Doctors from across the southern districts of Tamil Nadu resorted to a 24-hour long strike condemning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in R. G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata, here on Saturday.

Giving a call to strike, doctors from both government and major private hospitals staged demonstrations and wore black badges marking their protest.

The protesters demanded better security for them in the hospitals. They urged the governments to give stern punishment to the killers of the young woman doctor.

As a result of the strike, normal work in major government hospitals came to a halt. Though the Deans in the government hospitals said that non-elective cases suffered, the doctors maintained that patients in many hospitals suffered due to the stir.

“The strike had to be necessitated to show our protest and the need for security to womenfolk in hospitals from such offenders”, the doctors in Theni Government Medical College Hospital said.

The Indian Medical Association had given the call to strike work across the nation and the senior doctors in the respective districts and cities also participated to show their unity to the family members of the victim.

In Madurai, doctors from private hospitals including Velammal Medical College Hospital, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre and among others staged demonstration in front of their hospitals.

In other parts, such as Ramanathapuram district, the doctors led by its office-bearers and students from the medical colleges also joined in the agitation. They demanded a fair probe and swift punishment to the killers.

In Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Sivaganga districts, the agitation was peaceful and the doctors demanded the governments to find a permanent solution to such threats. “Though doctors saved the lives of people, there was insecurity for their lives and this has to end,” speakers said and hoped that the law would take its due course.