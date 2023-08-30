Doctors forum continues protest for second day

August 30, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - MADURAI

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) on Tuesday continued their sit-in protest for the second day on Government Rajaji Hospital premises here urging the State government to implement the Government Order (G.O.) 293 pertaining to allowances and increments. They said that the G.O. which was issued in 2021 is yet to be implemented even after two years. They urged the government to grant the benefits to the Tamil Nadu government doctors by implementing the G.O. and the Madras High Court direction. The members staged the sit-in protest, led by the president of TNGDA K. Senthil, near the Dean’s chamber.

