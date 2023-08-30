ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors forum continues protest for second day

August 30, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) on Tuesday continued their sit-in protest for the second day on Government Rajaji Hospital premises here urging the State government to implement the Government Order (G.O.) 293 pertaining to allowances and increments. They said that the G.O. which was issued in 2021 is yet to be implemented even after two years. They urged the government to grant the benefits to the Tamil Nadu government doctors by implementing the G.O. and the Madras High Court direction. The members staged the sit-in protest, led by the president of TNGDA K. Senthil, near the Dean’s chamber.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US