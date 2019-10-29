Doctors do double duty ahead of total strike

MADURAI

Doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Primary Health Centres and Government Hospitals in the district wore black badges at work and undertook double duty pressing for compression of time-bound promotion, here on Tuesday.

A senior doctor from the GRH, who is part of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNDGA), which is spearheading the protest, said that all doctors completed major surgeries scheduled for October 30 and 31 in anticipation of the strike.

“Talks have been going on with Health Secretary Beela Rajesh since 11 a.m. but they seem to be inconclusive right now,” a reliable source said. The doctors did not punch in their attendance in an effort to show solidarity.

Doctors from Usilampatti Government Hospital and a staff member in Melur Government Hospital said that similar protests were carried out at their hospitals too.

“A three-member team in both the hospitals has been stationed to ensure that accident cases and critical cases are taken care of,” said O. Chandran, a senior doctor at the Government Hospital in Usilampatti.

A total of 950 doctors in Madurai, including those from government hospitals, primary health centres, ESI hospitals and the medical college hospital, are expected to take part in the total strike on Wednesday and Thursday.

Doctors in the State are eligible for time-bound promotions during the 8th, 15th, 17th and 20th year. President of TNGDA K. Senthil said that the members had been seeking its reduction to 4, 9 and 13 years. He added that this strike was the largest by doctors across the State since 2009.