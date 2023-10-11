Doctors demand suspension of City Health Officer

October 11, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) staged a protest on Indian Medical Association (IMA) campus on Wednesday demanding the suspension of City Health Officer (CHO) Vinoth Kumar who is alleged to have harassed doctors.

The protesters raised slogans condemning the CHO who allegedly barged into the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) to enquire on the maternal death. TNGDA president K. Senthil said his behavior CHO was high-handed while dealing with the doctors on duty. Further, he demanded simplification of audit process for maternal deaths.

“Only technical persons related to the medical field should be included in the committee to audit maternal deaths and the report of the committee should be used by the CHO and the Collector for further inspection without involving the doctors,” he added.

The protesters announced that GRH doctors would apply for mass Casual Leave (CL) from Thursday without discontinuing their work and all government doctors in the State would not perform family planning procedures till their demands were met. The protest would continue till the government arrived at a solution.