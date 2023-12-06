ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors demand protection while on duty

December 06, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors stage a protest on Government Rajaji Hospital premises in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) boycotted their duties for half a day and staged a protest on Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) premises on Wednesday demanding security for doctors on duty. 

The protest followed an attack on Gokul, 25, a postgraduate student of orthopedics department, allegedly by a drunk on Tuesday night.  Police had arrested the man, identified as Praveen Kumar. The doctors alleged that they were vulnerable during duty hours at the hospital in the absence of proper security arrangements. 

K. Senthil, president, TNGDA, speaking to the media, called for a rapid action system which facilitates speedy action against perpetrators. “Despite having an Act to prevent violence against doctors, we face threat from civilians for various reasons,“ he said.  

The provisions of the Act should be displayed in the hospital to educate people and protect doctors, he added. The doctors resumed duty after the protest in the afternoon. 

Police sources said the doctor was not in uniform and the accused attacked him as the doctor did not properly respond to his query.

