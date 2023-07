July 05, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Doctor’s day was celebrated in Kanniyakumari Government Medical College in Nagercoil. Commonwealth president Arul Raj was the guest of honour. Indian Medical Association president Jayalal, Dean Prince Pius were present. More than 200 doctors participated in the celebration. Senior surgeons Arunachalam and Radhakrishnan were honoured on the occasion. Arul Prakash proposed a vote of thanks.

