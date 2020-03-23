Doctors complain of lack of masks, sanitiser

Virudhunagar

Doctors from Virudhunagar and the district have raised concern over non-availability of masks, gloves and sanitisers at government hospitals.

Stating that the doctors have been treating patients with fever and cold ever since the fear of COVID-19 broke out two weeks back, the doctors say the minimum protection for any doctor or paramedical staff is mask and sanitiser.

“But, in most of the hospitals, especially in Primary Health Centres, the masks are not available,” said a doctor from a PHC.

The Government has been advocating the people not to touch surfaces and identified touch points as the Corona virus could spread through the droplets from infected patients when they sneeze or cough.

“In that case, when doctors and paramedical staff need to go closer to the patients and touch them, we need to have masks and gloves,” the doctor said.

Recalling that over 50 doctors and paramedical staff were involved in two days of intensive screening of international passengers who flew down to Madurai airport before they were taken to quarantine, he said the doctors were provided only surgical mask.

“Only the Collector was given a N95 mask since it is not available,” he said.

In Virudhunagar district, a doctor said that despite the issue having been raised, the masks were not made available to the government hospitals and PHCs.

“If the doctors are going to fall sick, the entire effort of preventing spreading of COVID-19 will fail,” the medical officer said.

Doctors said that surgical masks can last only for two to six hours. “If it gets wet, it could become useless. During examination of patients, we need to talk to them and the masks get wet,” he complained.

Besides, the doctors claimed that sanitisers were not made available in the hospitals.

Collector R. Kannan said that masks were already distributed to the hospitals and PHCs. “We have got triple-layered masks stitched at local units in Chatrapatti. A total of 3,000 masks have already arrived and another 10,000 should reach us in two days,” he said.

A doctor said that personal protection equipment (PPE) was indispensable when isolation wards are activated with COVID-19 positive cases.

“We need to have double protection all over the body. Hands should have double gloves and eyes with googles. “A protective shield is a must to cover the portion between neck and shoulder which is available with PPE. We need at least five PPEs a day at every isolation ward,” he said.

The Collector said that 100 PPEs were available with the district administration. “We are told that more supply is on the way,” he added.