Doctors caution against unnecessary travel

With inter-district public and private bus and passenger train services beginning on Monday, doctors have suggested precautionary measures to ensure safety from contracting COVID-19.
President of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Madurai branch, V. N. Alagavenkatesan says people must travel only if it is absolutely essential. Travelling puts one at risk of extreme exposure. It places everyone in a crowded place in a single location for a long while, allowing infection to spread easily.
R. Prabhakaran, senior doctor at Government Rajaji Hospital and in-charge of COVID-19 treatment, says until a vaccine is found, people must ensure that they are careful about maintaining personal distance, wearing masks and washing hands. “Travel can cause one to touch handles or seats for support. People travelling must ensure that they keep their hands to themselves and not bring it close to their mouth or nose.”
Wearing masks, particularly those made out of thin cotton fabric or stretchable material, may not necessarily prevent the public from contracting infection but will certainly reduce the spread from those who are potential carriers of COVID-19.
S. Vijay Anand, head, Velammal Hospital, Critical Care Unit, says although physical distancing may be tough, it must be followed.
