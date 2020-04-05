Doctor tests positive at Kayalpattinam GH

Collector Sandeep Nanduri has ordered temporary closure of the government hospital at Kayalpattinam after a doctor tested positive to COVID-19, officials said here on Sunday.

The doctor, who recently visited New Delhi to attend a religious conference, returned to Thoothukudi on March 24. He attended to patients at the hospital for three to four days. After he fell ill, he was admitted in isolation ward at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

As swab tests indicated that he was positive, all 21 staff, including a para-medical team, at Kayalpattinam GH were kept in isolation. Two showed symptoms of COVID-19 and were quarantined.

Meanwhile, members of the public were asked to self-quarantine in their house if they had visited Kayalpattinam GH during the period or met the doctor for treatment.

As a temporary measure, a mobile clinic had been established near the hospital to screen patients for other ailments. Also, the public could visit Tiruchendur GH for screening, the officials added.