Doctor shuts down clinic in rural Sivaganga

In the wake of COVID-19, a retired government doctor has closed down his private clinic in a village near Tirupattur in Sivaganga district and self-quarantined with his family at his residence here.

A notice board outside the house of M. Sheik Davooth, who retired as professor of pharmacology from Pudukkottai Government Medical College, says he has gone into self-quarantine along with his family members since Tuesday.

Since his rural clinic does not have any modern facility, he decided to close it down as he cannot ensure safety for himself, staff and patients, he says. “I am not able to identify people falling under category B among patients coming to my hospital. These are people who could have come into contact with those who have infection. Besides, some with infection can be asymptomatic. And some infected with the virus will not have any symptoms in the initial stage.”

The physician says he gets around 40 to 60 patients everyday with all kinds of minor ailments such as cough, cold and fever. “My hospital does not have space to maintain social distancing. This can put everyone’s health at risk. Besides, masks and sanitisers are also not available freely in the market. N95 masks are important to safeguard myself and my staff in the present situation.”

In this context, the best solution was to close down the clinic to in the interest of everybody, he adds.