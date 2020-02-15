Doctor, nurses blamed for death of pregnant woman

Madurai

The Vikkramangalam police have registered a case of suspicious death of a pregnant woman P. Sangeetha, 25, who died at the Government Hospital in Usilampatti in the district on Thursday. The husband of the deceased R. Pandi, 27, said that the pregnant woman was admitted to the Primary Health Centre at Vikkramangalam for delivery. However, the medical officer, Vijayalakshmi and nurses did not provide her immediate treatment, he alleged. Later, Sangeetha was shifted to the Government Hospital in Usilampatti, where she died. Pandi accused the medical officer and the nurses of negligence that led to the death of his wife.

Man held on murder charge

M. Venkateshkumar, 38, of Parapathi, was arrested on charges of murder of his cousin M. Suresh, 25, at the village on Thursday. The police said that Suresh, who was drunk, had quarrelled with Venkateshkumar and attempted to assault him with a sword.

However, Venkateshkumar managed to escape and pushed him down. As he trampled on his neck, Suresh died on the spot. All the relatives and friends cremated the body without informing the police. The Koodakovil police have registered a case of murder and also for causing disappearance of evidence.

Gang attacks whistleblower

The Kalligudi police have booked seven persons in connection with an attempt to murder of G. Gurusamy, 45, of Kalligudi on Thursday night. The police said that while Gurusamy was sleeping at Sennampatti, he was assaulted with a machete and wooden logs.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Virudhunagar. The victim complained that only because he had complained about R. Kalanidhi, 30, of Kurayur about illegal sand mining, the accused, along with others, had assaulted him with an intention to murder him.

M. Pandi, 56, of K. Sennampatti was arrested.