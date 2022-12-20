Doctor, nurse of W. Pudupatti PHC transferred

December 20, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

A Medical Officer, Devika, and a nurse, Uma Maheswari, were on Tuesday transferred out of W. Pudupatti Primary Health Centre following the death of a young woman, R. Aranganayagi, 18, after delivering a stillborn baby, at the PHC on Sunday. The Medical Officer was not present when the nurses performed the delivery of the ‘high-risk patient’ who had come six days after due date. According to Health officials, the village health nurse had approached the pregnant woman on Thursday and advised her to go to Government Hospital for delivery after she noticed that the woman had not gone to hospital even after the due date. However, the woman was admitted to the PHC on Saturday night and was delivered of a stillborn baby girl on Sunday morning. As the health condition of the woman worsened due to excessive bleeding, she was rushed to the Government Hospital in Srivilliputtur. But she died on the way. Deputy Director of Health -Sivakasi N. Kalusivalingam is enquiring into the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US