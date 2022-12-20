Doctor, nurse of W. Pudupatti PHC transferred

December 20, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

A Medical Officer, Devika, and a nurse, Uma Maheswari, were on Tuesday transferred out of W. Pudupatti Primary Health Centre following the death of a young woman, R. Aranganayagi, 18, after delivering a stillborn baby, at the PHC on Sunday. The Medical Officer was not present when the nurses performed the delivery of the ‘high-risk patient’ who had come six days after due date. According to Health officials, the village health nurse had approached the pregnant woman on Thursday and advised her to go to Government Hospital for delivery after she noticed that the woman had not gone to hospital even after the due date. However, the woman was admitted to the PHC on Saturday night and was delivered of a stillborn baby girl on Sunday morning. As the health condition of the woman worsened due to excessive bleeding, she was rushed to the Government Hospital in Srivilliputtur. But she died on the way. Deputy Director of Health -Sivakasi N. Kalusivalingam is enquiring into the incident.