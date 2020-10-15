‘Doctor’ held following HC order

MADURAI

After the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the police to secure a medical practitioner in possession of bogus certificate, the State on Thursday informed the court that he was secured by Chennai police.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan was informed that Chennai police had secured K. Jayapandi of Aravakurichi in Karur district. The court observed that if such persons in possession of bogus certificates were allowed to practise medicine, it was dangerous to society.

The petitioner, Jayapandi who claimed that he had completed MBBS had approached the court seeking a direction to the State to permit him to continue his medical practice. His clinic was sealed on the grounds that he was not a medical graduate.

Earlier, in a counter affidavit, the Registrar of Tamil Nadu Medical Council informed the court that the Provisional Medical Registration Certificate possessed by the petitioner was not issued by the Council, which was mandatory.

His educational qualification was also verified with Annamalai University, Chidambaram, where the petitioner claimed that he had completed the medical course. The court was informed that the police had registered a complaint against the petitioner in Chennai.